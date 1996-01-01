Which of the following is an effective method to prevent infection by viruses in biological systems?
A
Increasing dietary intake of carbohydrates
B
Exposing oneself to ultraviolet light daily
C
Taking antibiotics for all infections
D
Receiving appropriate vaccinations
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that viruses are infectious agents that require specific strategies for prevention, as they are not affected by antibiotics which target bacteria.
Recognize that increasing dietary carbohydrates does not directly impact viral infection prevention; nutrition supports general health but is not a targeted antiviral method.
Know that exposing oneself to ultraviolet (UV) light daily can be harmful and is not a recommended or effective method to prevent viral infections in biological systems.
Recall that antibiotics are ineffective against viruses because they target bacterial structures and processes, so taking antibiotics for all infections is not a valid prevention method for viral infections.
Identify that receiving appropriate vaccinations stimulates the immune system to recognize and fight specific viruses, making it an effective and scientifically supported method to prevent viral infections.
