Which term best describes the body's ability to destroy infectious agents that enter the body?
A
Autoimmunity
B
Immunodeficiency
C
Passive immunity
D
Innate immunity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to the body's defense mechanisms against infectious agents.
Step 2: Define 'Autoimmunity' as a condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own cells, which is not related to destroying external infectious agents.
Step 3: Define 'Immunodeficiency' as a state where the immune system's ability to fight infectious agents is impaired or absent, which is the opposite of the body's ability to destroy pathogens.
Step 4: Define 'Passive immunity' as immunity gained through the transfer of antibodies from another source (e.g., mother to baby), rather than the body's own immediate response.
Step 5: Define 'Innate immunity' as the body's natural, non-specific first line of defense that acts immediately to destroy infectious agents upon entry, which best fits the description in the problem.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Innate Immunity with a bite sized video explanation from Jason