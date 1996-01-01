The presence and growth of microorganisms in a sample is classified as which of the following?
A
Sterilization
B
Contamination
C
Disinfection
D
Pasteurization
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the key terms related to microbial presence and control. 'Sterilization' refers to the complete elimination of all microorganisms from a surface or medium.
Step 2: 'Disinfection' is the process of reducing or eliminating pathogenic microorganisms on surfaces, but it may not kill all microbes, especially spores.
Step 3: 'Pasteurization' is a heat treatment process aimed at reducing the number of viable pathogens in food or liquids, not necessarily eliminating all microorganisms.
Step 4: 'Contamination' refers to the unintended presence and growth of microorganisms in a sample, which can affect the sample's purity or safety.
Step 5: Since the question asks about the presence and growth of microorganisms in a sample, the correct classification is 'Contamination' because it directly describes microbial presence rather than their removal or reduction.
