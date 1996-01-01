Which of the following statements about viruses is true?
A
Viruses can replicate independently without a host cell.
B
Viruses are obligate intracellular parasites that require a host cell for replication.
C
Viruses are classified as living organisms because they carry out metabolic processes.
D
Viruses contain both DNA and RNA in their genetic material.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of viruses: Viruses are unique infectious agents that cannot carry out metabolic processes or reproduce on their own.
Recall the definition of obligate intracellular parasites: These are organisms that must live and reproduce inside the cells of a host organism.
Analyze the statement 'Viruses can replicate independently without a host cell': This is false because viruses lack the cellular machinery needed for replication and must hijack a host cell's machinery.
Consider the classification of viruses as living or non-living: Viruses are generally not classified as living organisms because they do not perform metabolic activities independently.
Evaluate the genetic material of viruses: Viruses contain either DNA or RNA, but never both simultaneously, which distinguishes them from cellular organisms.
