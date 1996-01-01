In a fasting urine sample, which of the following is considered an abnormal finding in the urine?
A
Glucose
B
Creatinine
C
Sodium ions
D
Urea
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the normal composition of urine in a fasting individual. Normally, urine contains waste products like urea, creatinine, and electrolytes such as sodium ions, but it should not contain glucose in significant amounts.
Step 2: Recall that glucose is filtered by the kidneys but is almost completely reabsorbed in the proximal tubules under normal conditions, so its presence in urine (glycosuria) is abnormal and may indicate conditions like diabetes mellitus.
Step 3: Recognize that creatinine is a normal waste product of muscle metabolism and is consistently present in urine, serving as a marker for kidney function.
Step 4: Understand that sodium ions are electrolytes normally excreted in urine to help maintain electrolyte and fluid balance, so their presence is expected.
Step 5: Know that urea is a major nitrogenous waste product formed from protein metabolism and is normally found in urine, reflecting normal kidney function.
