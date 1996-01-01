An organism described as "highly virulent" has which of these characteristics?
A
It is unable to survive outside a host.
B
It can only infect immunocompromised individuals.
C
It causes severe disease in a host.
D
It is always resistant to antibiotics.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'virulence' in microbiology: Virulence refers to the degree of pathogenicity or the ability of a microorganism to cause disease in a host.
Recognize that 'highly virulent' means the organism has a strong capacity to cause disease, often leading to severe symptoms or damage in the infected host.
Evaluate each option based on the definition of virulence:
- Being unable to survive outside a host relates to survival, not virulence.
- Infecting only immunocompromised individuals relates to opportunistic infection, not necessarily virulence.
- Causing severe disease directly relates to high virulence.
- Antibiotic resistance is about treatment difficulty, not virulence.
Conclude that the characteristic most aligned with 'highly virulent' is the ability to cause severe disease in a host.
Remember that virulence is about the severity and harmfulness of the disease caused, not about survival outside the host or antibiotic resistance.
