Which government agency provides scientifically sound infection control recommendations in the United States?
A
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
B
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
C
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
D
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the role of each government agency listed in the problem to understand their primary functions related to public health and infection control.
Recognize that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the agency primarily responsible for providing scientifically sound guidelines and recommendations on infection control and prevention in the United States.
Understand that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) focuses mainly on environmental protection and regulation, not infection control guidelines.
Note that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) primarily conducts medical research and funds health-related studies but does not issue infection control recommendations.
Acknowledge that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates food, drugs, and medical devices but does not provide infection control guidelines like the CDC.
