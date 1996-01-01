Which feature is common to the Gram stain, acid-fast stain, and endospore stain techniques in microbiology?
A
They are used exclusively for staining viruses.
B
They all specifically identify Gram-negative bacteria.
C
They are all differential staining methods used to distinguish between different types of bacteria.
D
They only use a single dye in the staining process.
1
Understand that the Gram stain, acid-fast stain, and endospore stain are all techniques used in microbiology to differentiate between types of bacteria based on their structural or chemical properties.
Recall that a differential stain uses more than one dye to distinguish between different bacterial groups or structures, unlike simple stains which use only one dye.
Recognize that the Gram stain differentiates bacteria into Gram-positive and Gram-negative based on cell wall composition, the acid-fast stain identifies bacteria with waxy cell walls (like Mycobacterium), and the endospore stain highlights resistant spores within some bacteria.
Note that none of these stains are used exclusively for viruses, as viruses lack the cellular structures targeted by these stains.
Conclude that the common feature is that all three are differential staining methods designed to distinguish between different bacterial types or structures, rather than using a single dye or targeting only Gram-negative bacteria.
