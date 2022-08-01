in this video, we're going to introduce the sex pitiless. And so the sex pill is is also referred to as the conjugation pitiless and what it does is it connects to cells directly for a special type of DNA transfer known as conjugation. And so conjugation can be defined as the process by which DNA is transferred or the process of transferring DNA directly from one bacterial cell to another bacterial cell by using direct contact through the sex palace or the conjugation pitiless. Now this transfer DNA that occurs via conjugation can actually add a new function to a cell, for example, resistance to antibiotics. And so if we take a look at this image down below, we can get a better understanding of how a sex pills can bring to cells together to directly transfer genetic material from one cell to another cell. And so notice over here in this part of the image that we're showing you to bacterial cells. Bacterial cell A is over here and bacterial cell B is over here and notice that bacterial cell A. Has this little yellow circle here which is representing A. D. N. A. Plasma. And it has uh some uh perhaps antibiotic resistance on this plasma. And so bacterial CELL A. Has the plasma and is resistant to antibiotics. But notice that Selby over here does not have that little yellow circle and so it is going to not be resistant to antibiotics. It will be sensitive to antibiotics. However, through this green structure that you see here, which is the sex pitiless itself or the conjugation pitiless uh what can happen is that the sex pills can help to bring the two cells into closer proximity, move the two cells together. So notice that the movement of the cells is towards each other because of the actions of the sex pills. And so the sex pills can help with this process of congregation to transfer this DNA plasma over to the other cell. And so that's what we see over here in this image is the D. N. A. Is actually being copied and transferred over to Selby. And so you can see here that the D. N. A. Plasma is being replicated and being copied and transferred over to Selby. And in the end over here, notice that we have Cell A. And Selby. Both have that plasma so that D. N. A. Has been transferred from Cell A over to Selby through the action of the sex pillows. And notice that both sell A. And Selby each have their own sex pillows. And so now Selby can move on to transfer its D. N. A. To another cell that may not have it. And so this is through the action of the sex pillows or conjugation pillows. And this concludes our lesson here. So, I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts