Functions of Pili

in this video, we're going to talk about some of the functions of pillai. And so pill I typically number and only 1- Pillai Purcell. And although pill I can have many different functions generally pill I have two primary functions that we have number down below one and two. And so the first primary function of pillai is cell motility and motility is really just referring to the ability of an organism to move through its environment. And so you can see that in this image uh the bacterial cell here is using its pillows to move from the starting point to the finish line over here. And so pill I can be used for cell motility for a cell to propel itself and move itself through its environment. Now the second primary function of pill I'd is for D. N. A. Transfer. And so the pillows can be used as somewhat of a bridge to connect one cell to a neighboring cell. And this pillows can be used as a bridge or a tunnel to transfer DNA from one cell and transfer that DNA to a neighboring cells so you can see here that the D. N. A. Is almost like a gift. And uh bacterial cells are able to exchange DNA with neighboring cells by using their pillai. And so this is something that will be able to talk more about as we move forward in our course. But for now this year concludes our brief introduction to the functions of pillai. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

