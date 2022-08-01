In this video we're going to introduce pillai. And so the surface of bacterial cells can have relatively long filament, tous protein structures that are called pillai. And so pillai is actually the plural form of the word. The singular form is pitiless. And so these pillai are protein filaments that extend from the surface of the cell and these extensions can have varied functions. And so if we take a look at this image down below, notice that we're showing you a bacterial cell right here and extending off is this long filaments protein structure that we call a pitiless. And the pillows can have varied functions depending on the cell type. And so we'll get to talk about some of the main types of functions of pillai in our next lesson video. So I'll see you all there.

