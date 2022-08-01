Cell Motility by Pili

in this video, we're going to talk about how pill I can be used for cell motility or sell movement. And so pillai are actually involved in two types of cell motility that we have number down below one and two. And so the first type of cell motility that pillai are involved in is twitchy motility. And so twitching motility is can be described as the pill i itself extending from the cell attaching to a surface and then retracting in order to drag the cell forward. And so during the retraction period the cell is actually moving towards its destination and a twitching like or a jerking like motion. And so this is where it gets its name from the twitching motility. And so if we take a look at our image down below, at the twitching motility right here, notice that with this the bacteria is going to be extending its pillows attaching its pillows to an area that's further along the destination, and then retracting its pillows in order to pull the bacterial cell forwards in the direction of its movement. And so it is going to be a twerking or a jerking type of movement that is not going to be continuous and it's going to appear very twitch like uh type of motion. Uh Now on the other hand, the second type of motility that pillai are involved in is gliding motility and and gliding motility. There is going to be a smooth movement that is not going to have a twitch like or a jerk like effect. And so there's the movement will be smooth along um The movement of the cell along the axis will be smooth. Now there are motor proteins that are involved with this process that will attach the surface surrounding the cell, but the exact mechanism of this is unknown. And so if we take a look at our image down below, at the gliding motility, which will notice, is that there are motor proteins that are involved in the pill. I is also going to be involved in some way, but ultimately, the cell movement is going to be very smooth and it is not going to be twitch like. And so you can see we have the motor proteins that are labeled here. And so really the big difference is that the twitching motility and the gliding motility both somehow involved a pill. I uh and the twitching motility is going to be in twitch like or jerk like fashion, whereas the gliding motility is going to be in a smooth like fashion. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to cell motility by pillai and we'll be able to get some practice as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video

