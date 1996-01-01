All of the following pertain to endotoxins, except they:
A
can cause fever and shock in the host
B
are secreted actively by living bacterial cells
C
are part of the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria
D
consist of lipopolysaccharide (LPS)
1
Step 1: Understand what endotoxins are. Endotoxins are components of the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria, specifically the lipopolysaccharide (LPS) portion.
Step 2: Recognize that endotoxins are not secreted actively by living bacterial cells. Instead, they are released mainly when the bacterial cells die and the outer membrane breaks apart.
Step 3: Recall the biological effects of endotoxins on the host, which include causing fever and shock due to their ability to trigger strong immune responses.
Step 4: Review each statement in the problem and compare it to the known characteristics of endotoxins: whether they are secreted actively, their location in bacteria, their chemical composition, and their effects on the host.
Step 5: Identify the statement that does not align with the properties of endotoxins, which is the one claiming they are secreted actively by living bacterial cells.
