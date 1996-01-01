Approximately how many times smaller is a typical virus compared to a typical bacterium?
A
1000 times
B
2 times
C
10 times
D
100 times
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the typical size ranges of viruses and bacteria. Viruses generally range from about 20 to 300 nanometers (nm) in diameter, while typical bacteria range from about 1 to 10 micrometers (µm) in length. Note that 1 micrometer equals 1000 nanometers.
Step 2: Convert the sizes to the same unit for easy comparison. For example, convert bacterial size from micrometers to nanometers by multiplying by 1000. So, a typical bacterium of 1 µm is 1000 nm.
Step 3: Choose representative average sizes for comparison. For instance, take a typical virus size as 100 nm and a typical bacterium size as 1 µm (1000 nm).
Step 4: Calculate the size ratio by dividing the bacterial size by the viral size: \(\frac{1000\ \text{nm}}{100\ \text{nm}}\).
Step 5: Interpret the ratio to determine how many times smaller the virus is compared to the bacterium. This ratio gives the factor by which the virus is smaller.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacteria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason