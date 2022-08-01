Map of Lesson on Animal Virus Synthesis & Replication

in this video, we're going to introduce our map of the lesson on animal virus synthesis and replication. Which is actually down below right here. And so what's really important to note is that animal viruses can actually have many different types of genomes and these different types of genomes allows for variations and viral synthesis and replication. And so as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about all of the different types of viral genomes and we're going to talk about how those viral genomes allow for variations and viral synthesis and replication. And so really what we're saying here is that the mechanism of viral synthesis and replication actually depends on the type of viral genome. And so notice our map down below is really a map of the animal virus genome types. And so really animal virus genomes can be broken up into three major groups. The first group over here on the far left are going to be the D. N. A viruses which of course are going to be viruses that have a D. N. A genome. Either a plus minus Ds. DNA genome where plus minus and D. S. Are just referring to the fact that it is a double stranded DNA molecule that we'll get to talk more about later in our course. And so the Ds here stands for double stranded. As you can see here we have a double stranded DNA molecule or the DNA virus could have a single stranded DNA genome or a plus S. S. D. N. A. Where the S. S. Here stands for single stranded. And once again we'll be able to talk more about these DNA virus genomes later in our course as we move forward. Now the second major group of uh animal virus genomes are going to be the RNA viruses and RNA viruses of course are going to have an R. N. A genome. And so it could either be a plus S. S. RNA genome or a plus single stranded RNA genome where the S. S. Is single stranded. As you see here, it could also be a minus S. S. R. N. A genome where again the S. S. Stands for single stranded and will differentiate between the plus and the minus. Later in our course as we move forward. Or the RNA virus could have a plus minus D. S. R. N. A. Where again the Ds is double stranded RNA. Which is very strange and unique but it can occur in some viruses. And so once again we'll get to talk more about this later in our course. And then once again last but not least. The third group of uh animal virus genome that we're going to talk about are the reverse transcribing viruses which have the ability to reverse transcribe. And we'll get to talk more about what that means and more details about those genomes as we move forward in our course. But for now this year concludes our brief lesson on our map of the lesson on animal virus synthesis and replication. And so we're going to cover this map by following the left most branches first. So we'll talk about the DNA viruses first, then we'll talk about the RNA viruses and then last but not least, we'll talk about the reverse transcribing viruses, so I'll see you all in our next video.

