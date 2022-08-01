Animal Viruses: 3. Synthesis & Replication

in this video, we're going to continue to talk about animal viruses and animal virus infections. By focusing specifically on the third step of an animal virus infection, which is a synthesis and replication of the virus. And so after the entry and encoding of a virus into a host animal cell synthesis and replication of that virus can begin. And so really there are two main events that are required for complete replication of a virus. The first main event is going to be the synthesis of viral structural proteins including the capsule of the virus. And it also includes the synthesis of viral enzymes and also viral replication enzymes that are needed for the second main event. That's needed for replication of a virus, which is replication of the viral genome. And the viral genome is going to be some form of nucleic acids, some type of DNA or RNA that we'll get to talk more about as we move forward in our course. Now this replication of the viral genome is going to occur multiple times inside of the host cell, which means that many, many copies of the viral genome are going to be replicated. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of animal virus synthesis and replication. And so notice that over here on the left hand side, we're showing you an infecting animal virus that has entered into our host cell here and this uh infecting virus is uncoated here where its protein coat is uncoated and the viral genome here is being released into the cell's cytoplasm And so after entry and uncoated of an animal virus into the host cell. Of course this is when synthesis and replication can begin. And so if the viral genome were to be D. N. A. Then this D. N. A. Would need to be transcribed. Uh and so it was going to create viral M. RNA. And so the viral D. N. A. Is used to build viral M. RNA and the host cells transcription machinery is going to be utilized in order to allow for this transcription once the viral MRNA has been made, then the viral MRNA can be translated by the host cell's ribosomes. And so the translation of this viral MRNA results in the synthesis of viral proteins. And so notice down below, we have a collection of viral proteins that are being synthesized including spike proteins and also proteins that make up part of the capsule of the animal virus. And in addition to the structural proteins of the virus that are being synthesized. Also viral enzymes and replication enzymes are going to be made which is going to allow for the replication of the viral genome or viral genome replication. And so notice initially we start with just one copy of the viral genome. But after viral genome replication it creates many, many copies of the viral genome and so after viral genome replication and synthesis of these viral proteins. Then these viral proteins and the viral genome can assemble to form new virus particles, like what we have down below. And so the assembly of the virus is another step that we'll talk about later in our course. But for now we're focusing on this third step of an animal virus infection, which is the synthesis of viral proteins and the replication of viral genome. And so we'll get to talk a lot more about the synthesis and replication uh, step as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts