Types of RNA Virus Genomes

in this video we're going to talk more about the types of animal virus genomes. And so recall from our last lesson video that the synthesis and replication mechanism of an animal virus actually depends on the type of viral genome that the virus has. And so really there are five main types of viral genomes that viruses can have. And notice that we have those five types numbered down below. And the numbers in the text correspond with the numbers that you see down below in the image. Now what you'll notice is that each of these viral genomes is going to have either a plus and or a minus uh indication. And we need to recall from way back in some of our previous lesson videos that the plus strands are going to be coding strands and coding strands are going to directly encode the message for building a product. Now the minus strands on the other hand are going to be non coding strands or in other words they are template strands and so they do not directly encode the message for building a product. Instead these minus strands are going to be complementary to the plus strands. Now the very first type of viral genome that we have listed here is the plus minus D. S. D. N. A. Now every time we C. D. S moving forward you should note that this represents double stranded and so this is plus minus double stranded DNA. And so the plus minus double stranded D. N. A. Is a double stranded DNA molecule as we have learned about it in our previous lesson videos. And so it is going to have one plus strand or one coding strand and one minus strand or one non coding or template strand. And so this double stranded DNA molecule, if it is a viral genome it is going to be expressed by following the normal central dogma of biology which means that the double stranded DNA molecule of the virus is going to be transcribed into an M. R. N. A. And then that M. RNA will be translated into protein. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice on the left hand side over here we're focusing in on the plus minus double stranded DNA molecule. And so notice that the original molecule at the top here is a double stranded DNA molecule has a plus strand and a minus strand. And so uh this viral genome, if it is a plus minus Ds DNA molecule, double stranded DNA molecule then it is going to be expressed via the normal central dogma of biology which means that it will be transcribed to form a messenger RNA. And we'll learn that messenger RNA is actually synonymous with plus S. S. RNA. Where the S. S. Is standing for single stranded RNA. Or just single stranded. And so we have plus Ss RNA synthesis which is really just transcription. And that's the formation of the plus S. S. RNA. The messenger RNA. And then this messenger RNA of course will be translated using the host ribosomes machinery to form the synthesis of viral proteins. Now we'll get to talk a lot more about this process as we move forward in our course. But right now this is the introduction to plus minus double stranded DNA. Being a possibility for viral genome. Now the second type of viral genome that we have listed is going to be S. S. D. N. A. And S. Is going to stand for single stranded as we move forward through a course. And so this S. S. D. N. A. Is going to be single stranded DNA. And it could either be a plus single stranded DNA. Or coding single stranded DNA. Or it could be a minus single stranded DNA. And we'll get to talk more details about the mechanism of how the single stranded DNA is expressed as we move forward in our course. But really this S. S. DNA. Which can be either plus or minus is gonna be a single stranded DNA molecule and we're going to learn that it is going to need to be converted into plus minus D. S. D. N. A. Before it can actually be replicated and synthesized and the viral proteins can be synthesized. And so notice that the second one that we have right here is going to represent our plus or minus single stranded DNA. And so notice that we only have one single strand of DNA. And what we're going to learn is that before it can be replicated and synthesized, the single strand of DNA will need to become double stranded DNA. Now we're not showing you the double stranded DNA here in this image. But later in our course when we talk more about it we'll show you that process in more detail. But ultimately the single strand of DNA is going to be uh it's gonna be used to build a plus S. S. R. N. A. And so the plus S. S. R. N. A. Is messenger RNA. And then that messenger RNA is going to be translated using the host ribosomes machinery to build viral proteins. And so there are some variations in the synthesis and replication depending on the genome. And once again we'll get to talk more about those variations as we move forward in our course. Now the third type of viral genome is going to be a plus S. S. R. N. A molecule and this is going to be a single stranded RNA molecule that consists of a coding strand. And so really the plus S. S. R. N. A. What's really important for you to note is that the pluses are an A plus S. S. R. N. A. Is the same exact thing as a coding M. RNA a molecule. And so really the messenger RNA is synonymous with PLUS Ss RNA. And so that's really important to keep in mind as we move forward. And so we know already from our previous lesson videos that messenger RNA can be directly translated by host rival zones. And so notice down below if the viral genome is a plus S. S. RNA molecule really it is just an MRNA molecule. And that means that these MRNA molecule can be translated directly by the host ribosome to form viral proteins. Now the fourth type of genome that we have listed here is going to be the minus S. S. RNA which once again the Ss is single stranded RNA. But this single strand is actually a non coding or template RNA molecules. And so this is a non coding single stranded RNA. And because it is non coding it will not be able to be directly translated by the host ribs. Um It first needs to be used to build plus S. R. N. A. And then the plus S. RNA can be directly translated. And so if we take a look at the fourth genome type right here, what we have is minus S. S. R. N. A. And this minus S. S. RNA. Once again it can be used to build plus Ss RNA, the messenger RNA. And it's the plus S. S. RNA. Or the messenger RNA. That can be directly translated by the host rob zone to form viral proteins. And once again we'll be able to talk more details about each of these different types of genomes as we move forward in our course. Now the fifth and final type of viral genome is going to be the plus minus Ds RNA, which is really just the plus minus double stranded RNA which is very strange and really unique to these special types of viruses that have them. And so this is going to be a double stranded RNA molecule that has both A plus R. N. A. Or coding RNA strand and a minus RNA or a non coding or template RNA strand. And so this double stranded RNA molecule is going to be a template to make plus S. S. RNA. Or messenger RNA. And once that plus Ss RNA has been made it can then be translated. And so notice down below in our fifth and final genome type, we have the plus minus D. S. R. N. A molecules, double stranded RNA. And so notice that we have a double stranded RNA molecule and it is going to be needed uh to you it's going to be used to build a plus S. S. R. N. A molecule, a messenger RNA. And that messenger RNA can again be directly translated by the host cells ride his own forming viral proteins. And so there are uh there is a lot of information here in this video but we're going to break it down even more as we move forward in our course. So really this is just the introduction to these five different types of viral genomes and once again we'll get to talk a lot more about them as we move forward in our course. Now, one thing that you should know that is going to be similar across all these different types of viral genomes is that in the process of synthesizing new viral proteins, all of them must eventually generate plus S. S. R. N. A. At some point. And that plus Ss RNA is really just messenger RNA. And that messenger RNA is what can be directly translated to form viral proteins. And so that is a common feature across all these different types of viral genomes and the synthesis of those proteins. And so once again we'll get to talk a lot more about these different types of animal virus genomes and the variations and the synthesis and replication mechanisms between them as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

