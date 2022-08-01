1) Opsonization

in this video, we're going to talk more details about optimization, which is one of the three effects of complement system activation. And so optimization is really just a process that makes microbes easier to bind and engulf during the process of Figo site Asus, which recall is cellular eating. Now during the process of optimization, microbes are going to be coated with these molecules called obscene ins And so obstinance are really just these small molecules that will bind to the cell surface of microbes and they can be recognized by cell surface receptors of fig ascetic cells. And so for example, C3B is an obstinate and so C three B. As an obstinate, it will bind to the surface of microbes and by binding to the surface of microbes, C three B can make fake acidosis much easier and more effective for fig ascetic cells. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice at the top we're showing you a map of our lesson that starts with C. Three converts and we know that activation of the complement system through either of the three pathways will ultimately lead to see three converters and see three converters will ultimately lead to one of these three effects of the complement system activation. And here in this video we're focused on optimization. Now, down below. Over here, on the left hand side, we're showing you a little cartoon. If there is no optimization, then notice that the macrophage which is our fake acidic cell is gonna have a lot more trouble uh fake gossip toasting the microbe. And so notice here the microbes saying can't catch me and the macrophages asking why can't I grab you and sofa go psychosis is much more difficult if there is no optimization now through optimization, which recall is one of the effects of complement system activation. Then these option in molecules which are these little blue circles will bind to the surface of the microbes. And so those little obstinance somewhat act as like little grips. That makes it a lot easier for the fake ghost toast for the Figo site to bind and fabio santos the microbe. And so notice that these gloves here are representing option in cell surface receptors that allow for the uh Figo site to bind a lot easier to the microbe. And so notice that the macrophages saying, ha got you now. And the microbe here is not very happy saying, oh no. And so basically what we're saying here is that optimization makes Vegas psychosis way easier for the Figo site now up here at the top, right, we're showing you a similar image but we've got our macrophage here in blue and it is fabulous! I toasting this microbe that you see right here and if we zoom in which you'll notice is that the microbe is going to be covered with C. Three B. Which is the which is an example of an obstinate. Um and the option in C. Three B binds to the surface of the microbe. And so the cell surface receptors of the Figo site can bind to the C. Three be obstinate. And it makes it a lot easier for the Figo site to follow Saito's uh the microbe. And so ultimately what we're saying here is that optimization is a process that makes Vegas psychosis much easier and much more effective and efficient. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on optimization and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as well as move forward and talk about the other effects of complement system activation, including microbes, a license and the inflammatory response. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts