3) Inflammatory Response

in this video, we're going to briefly discuss the inflammatory response, which is one of the three effects of activation of the complement system. And so in order to contain the site of damage, eliminate microbes and to restore tissue damage the inflammatory response may occur. And again the inflammatory response can be triggered by the activation of the complement system. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that inflammation is an innate immune response and it is characterized by swelling, redness, heat, pain and sometimes loss of function. Now in this process of the inflammatory response, we're going to see that the complement proteins, C3 A and C5 a are going to be the most important ones. And so C three and C five A will induce changes in the epithelial cells that are lining the blood vessels and C three A and C five A will cause those epithelial cells lining the blood vessels to dilate and dilation just means to enlarge. And so the dilation of the epithelial cells lining the blood vessels allows for additional component complement system proteins as well as immune system cells to leave the blood and enter into the infected site. And so this is all going to help promote inflammation. Now, see three A and C five A. Compliment system proteins will also cause Mass Cell's to dig granule eight or release their Granules into the environment and that will release pro inflammatory cytokines, or cytokines that promote inflammation. And so if we take a look at our image down below. Over here, on the left hand side. Once again we're showing you our map of the lesson here that's starting with C. Three converts, which we know forms from activation of the complement system and the formation of C. Three converters can lead to these three different effects immune responses. Either optimization microbe sell license or the main focus of this video, the inflammatory response. And so here with the inflammatory response noticed that it's going to be the complement system protein c. three A. And c. five a. Uh that are going to be most important in the inflammatory response so they need to be created. So ultimately what happens here is C. Three converters we know cleaves the inactive protein C. Three B. Into the active fragment C. Three A. And C. Three B. C. Three A. Is needed. So that's this one that's right here and then C. Three B. Can combine with other molecules that ultimately leads to the cleavage of C. Five and two C. Five A. And C. Five B. And C. Five A. And C. Three A. Those are the two that were mainly focused on here. C. Three and C. Five A. So this one and this one so the C. Three A. And C. Five A. Can bind to mass cells which recall are very similar to bestow fills but they exist in the tissues rather than circulating in the blood. And so one C. Three A. And C. Five A. Bind to mast cells. It causes those mast cells to release their Granules to d granulated and when they do that they release histamine and other pro inflammatory cytokines that promote inflammation. And so notice here in this image we're showing you a mass cell and we're showing you that C. Three A. And C. Five A. Are binding to the mast cell and that causes dig granule ation. The release of these Granules that contain histamine and cytokines and histamines and cytokines will lead to inflammation. And so what that will lead to is the blood vessels dilating and that will allow immune cells to exit the bloodstream into the site of infection. And so notice in this image that you see down below right here that we have blood cells that are exiting the bloodstream and into the site of infection and it is leading to the events of inflammation. Now as we move forward in our course we're going to talk even more details about the inflammatory response and inflammation. But for now this year concludes our brief lesson on how activation of the complement system and these complement system protein C. Three A and C five A. Can lead to this inflammatory response that helps to eliminate microbes. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and then uh we'll move on to the next topic. So I'll see you all in our next video

