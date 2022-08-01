in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the effects of the complement system. And so recall from some of our previous lesson videos that activation of the complement system can result in three possible effects or immune responses. And the first of those is going to be called optimization. The second is going to be like ISIS of the microbe or microbes, L'll ISIS and the third is going to be the inflammatory response leading to inflammation. And so uh if you take a look at our image down below, notice that we're showing you the complement system, which we know from our previous lesson videos can be activated by three different pathways. And so all three of these pathways will ultimately lead to the formation of the enzyme C three convert taste and the formation of this enzyme C three converters ultimately will lead to these uh immune responses. Either optimization, microbes, L'll ISIS or the inflammatory response. And so really these are the effects of the activation of the complement system. And so as we move forward in our course, will be able to talk some more details about each of these effects of the complement system. So this year concludes our brief introduction to the effects of the complement system. And I'll see you all in our next lesson video to talk more details about each of these three effects

