2) Cell Lysis of Invading Microbes

in this video, we're going to talk a little bit about sell license of invading microbes which is one of the effects of complement system activation. And so multiple complement system proteins can form a complex. And cell membranes. Uh and these complexes are referred to as membrane attack complex is and so membrane attack complex is are commonly abbreviated as M. A. C. S. And so these membrane attack complex is or M. A. C. S. Consists of multiple complement system proteins that create pores or holes in the cell. And these pores or holes in the cell membrane can cause microbes to die by cell like ISIS. Now these membrane attack complex is or M. A. C. S. Are very effective against gram negative bacteria but they are not very effective against gram positive bacteria because they have a thick peptidoglycan cell wall that surrounds their membrane. However, the gram negative cells recall have an outer lipid membrane and the membrane attack complex can affect that outer lipid membrane. Now the components of the complement system that are involved in the MAC formation or involved in the membrane attack complex formation include the complement system, protein C five through C. Nine. And so if we take a look at our image down below, over here, on the left hand side, once again, we're showing you our map of the lesson here that's starting with C. Three converters which we know results from activation of the complement system and the formation of C three converters can ultimately lead to one of these three immune responses. And here in this video we're focusing on microbes, sell license and so sell license of invading microbes occurs when complement system proteins form a Mac or M. A. C, which is a membrane attack complex. And so notice here, we're showing you a microbe and zooming in to this microbe, noticed that there is a poor here that's being formed by this membrane attack complex or M. A. C. And notice that the uh membrane attack complex consists of multiple complement system proteins from c. five through c. nine. And you can see those compliments system components right here. But ultimately the formation of a membrane attack complex in these gram negative bacteria can lead to sell license of the microbe and sell license of the microbe can eliminate that microbe and prevent it from causing us harm. And so once again this is one of the effects of activation of the complement system. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on this topic and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward and then we'll get to talk about the third effect of complement system activation, which is the inflammatory response. So I'll see you all in our next video

