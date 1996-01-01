Which of the following is required for a chemical agent to be considered an effective disinfectant?
A
It must rapidly kill or inactivate most vegetative microbes on surfaces.
B
It must sterilize by destroying all forms of microbial life, including spores.
C
It must only inhibit microbial growth without killing any organisms.
D
It must be safe for ingestion by humans.
Understand the definition of a disinfectant: A disinfectant is a chemical agent used to reduce or eliminate harmful microorganisms on inanimate surfaces, but it does not necessarily sterilize.
Recognize the difference between disinfection and sterilization: Disinfection aims to kill or inactivate most vegetative (actively growing) microbes, while sterilization destroys all forms of microbial life, including resistant spores.
Evaluate the options based on the role of a disinfectant: It should rapidly kill or inactivate most vegetative microbes on surfaces to be effective, but it does not need to sterilize or be safe for ingestion.
Eliminate incorrect options: Since disinfectants do not sterilize, the option requiring destruction of all microbial life including spores is incorrect; also, disinfectants are not necessarily safe for ingestion, and merely inhibiting growth without killing is characteristic of a different type of agent (like a bacteriostatic agent).
Conclude that the key requirement for an effective disinfectant is its ability to rapidly kill or inactivate most vegetative microbes on surfaces.
