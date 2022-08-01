Structure of Gram-Positive Basal Body

in this video, we're going to talk about the structure of the flow gela and Grand positive cells, specifically the structure of the grand positive basal body of flow gela. And so the basal bodies of the flow gela and Grand positive cells actually consists of two complex protein rings as we'll see down below in our image. And so what you'll notice is that these two rings of the basal body are numbered down below right here. And the first ring of the basal body is the M. S. Ring. Whereas the second ring of the basal body is the C. Ring. And so the M. S. Ring, is this ring that you see right here, going around from here to here, and the C. Ring is this other ring that's going around right here. And so these two rings are the two rings that are found in gram positive basal body. Now in this image, just to orient you a little bit better. What you're looking at here is this is zoomed into the flow gela. This is the flow gela, uh the structure of the flu rubella, the flu gela. And so notice that up here, what we have is the filament here. What we have is the hook. And then from here, all the way down what we have is the basal body. And notice that the basal body anchors the entire flow gela to the actual bacterial cell. And so you can see the layers of the grand positive cell here. The thick peptidoglycan layer is right here. Then you can see the peri plasm is in between the peptidoglycan layer and the plasma membrane and the plasma membrane is down below here. And so the basal body extends all the way through those layers of the cell envelope. And these rings are important for helping to anchor the entire uh flu gela to the cell. And once again the two rings are the M. S. Ring and the C. Ring. And we'll be able to compare these uh structures to the structures of the basal body and gram negative cells in our future videos. But for now this year concludes our lesson on the structure of the grand positive basal body, and I'll see you all in our next video.

