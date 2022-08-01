Structure of Gram-Negative Basal Body

in this video, we're going to talk about the structure of the flow gela and gram negative cells, specifically the structure of the gram negative basal body. And so because gram negative cells have an additional outer membrane that gram positive cells do not have the gram negative cell, basal bodies have to have additional protein rings to help anchor the flow gela to the cell. And so instead of having just two protein rings in the basal body, like what gram positive cells have, gram negative cells have four protein rings in the basal body. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice on the far left over here, we're numbering all of the rings that are found in the basal body of gram negative cells, notice that the M. S. Ring and the C. Ring are still present and these are pretty much the same as they were and the gram positive cells. And really there's just two additional rings that are new here um that were not present in the grand positive cell basal bodies. And so this is going to be the presence of the L. Ring and the presence of the P. Ring. And so the L. Ring, what you can see is embedded right up here in the outer membrane itself. And again, this outer membrane is only found in gram negative cells. Grand positive cells do not have this outer membrane and so they have no need for the L. Rank. Now the P. Ring notice is embedded here in the pepto Glicken layer and partially in the peri plasm as well. And recall that gram negative cells have a very thin layer of pepto black hand. And so the P ring is going to fit right into that layer. And so these are the two additional rings that are found in the gram negative basal bodies that the grand positive basal bodies do not have. Uh And so this here uh really concludes our lesson on the structure of the gram negative basal body. And in our next lesson video will be able to do a side by side comparison of the gram negative and gram positive basal bodies. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

