Prokaryotic Flagellar Structure

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on pro carry attic flat modular structure. And so a pro carry attic flagellum consists of three parts that we have numbered down below 12 and three. And these numbers here in the text correspond with the numbers that we have down below in our image. And so that's important to keep in mind as we go through this video. Now, the first structural component of a pro carry Atiqullah gela is the filament and the filament is the primary component of the flagellum that's actually made of the globular protein called flow jelling. And so if you take a look at the image down below for number one, the filament notice that the filament is this blue structure that you see right here, it's the primary component of the flow gela, made of the globular protein fraudulent. Now, the second structural component of approach periodic flow gela is actually the hook and the hook is a flexible curved protein that connects the filament to the basal body, which is the third component down below here and so if we take a look at the image down below, notice that right here in green is the hook and so we can go ahead and label it as the hook. And notice that the hooks, main responsibility here in green is to connect the filament to the basal body, which is the third component over here. And so moving on to the third part, we have the basal body and the basal body is going to consist of this rod that you see here, along with these protein rings that we'll get to talk more about as we move forward. And so the basal body is the component that's going to be embedded in the membrane or in the membranes of the cell envelope by a series of protein rings. And so, taking a look at the basal body that's here. Once again, it consists of this rod that will directly attached to the hook and these protein rings. And so the basal body has the rod and the protein rings, as you can see by the bracket here. And so this is really the typical structure for a pro carry attic flat gela. And so, moving forward, we'll be able to talk a little bit about the differences between a gram positive Pro carry attic floor gela, as well as a gram negative pro carry attic flat gela. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

