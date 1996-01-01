All of the following diseases can be transmitted by drinking contaminated water EXCEPT:
A
Typhoid fever
B
Tuberculosis
C
Cholera
D
Giardiasis
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the mode of transmission for each disease listed. Diseases transmitted by contaminated water typically involve ingestion of pathogens through drinking or contact with water containing infectious agents.
Step 2: Review the transmission of Typhoid fever, Cholera, and Giardiasis. All three are known to be waterborne diseases, meaning they can be contracted by drinking or coming into contact with contaminated water.
Step 3: Examine Tuberculosis (TB). TB is primarily a respiratory disease transmitted through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, not through water.
Step 4: Compare the transmission routes and identify which disease does not fit the pattern of waterborne transmission.
Step 5: Conclude that Tuberculosis is the exception because it is not transmitted by drinking contaminated water, unlike the other diseases listed.
