Which statement best describes how bacteria recycle matter in an ecosystem?
A
They consume only inorganic substances and do not affect nutrient cycles.
B
They produce oxygen through photosynthesis as their primary role.
C
They decompose organic material, releasing nutrients back into the environment.
D
They prevent the breakdown of dead organisms, slowing nutrient cycling.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of bacteria in ecosystems, focusing on their involvement in nutrient cycling and matter recycling.
Recognize that bacteria can decompose organic material, breaking down dead organisms and waste products into simpler substances.
Recall that through decomposition, bacteria release nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and carbon back into the environment, making them available for use by plants and other organisms.
Contrast this with other roles bacteria might have, such as photosynthesis (which is primarily done by cyanobacteria) or consuming only inorganic substances, to see which best fits the description of recycling matter.
Conclude that the statement describing bacteria as decomposers that release nutrients back into the environment best explains how bacteria recycle matter in an ecosystem.
