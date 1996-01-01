Which of the following is a potential consequence of improper food preservation?
Enhanced flavor development
Growth of pathogenic microorganisms
Reduction in food spoilage
Increase in nutritional value
Understand the role of food preservation: Food preservation methods aim to prevent or slow down the growth of microorganisms that cause food spoilage and foodborne illnesses.
Identify what happens when food preservation is improper: If preservation techniques fail or are not applied correctly, conditions may allow pathogenic microorganisms to grow.
Recall the effects of pathogenic microorganism growth: These microorganisms can cause foodborne diseases, making the food unsafe to consume.
Evaluate the other options: Enhanced flavor development, reduction in food spoilage, and increase in nutritional value are generally positive outcomes and not typical consequences of improper preservation.
Conclude that the potential consequence of improper food preservation is the growth of pathogenic microorganisms, which poses a health risk.
