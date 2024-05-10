11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 7.10a
Which of the following is most likely to be bactericidal?
a. membrane filtration
b. ionizing radiation
c. lyophilization (freeze-drying)
d. deep-freezing
e. all of the above
