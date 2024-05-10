11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
Which of the following cannot be used to sterilize a heat-labile solution stored in a plastic container?
a. gamma radiation
b. ethylene oxide
c. supercritical fluids
d. autoclaving
e. short-wavelength radiation
