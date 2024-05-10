11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
Which of the following does not kill endospores?
a. autoclaving
b. incineration
c. hot-air sterilization
d. pasteurization
e. All of the above kill endospores.
