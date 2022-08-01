in this video we're going to begin our lesson on pattern recognition receptors or PR ours. And so pattern recognition receptors are commonly abbreviated as P are ours. And so these pattern recognition receptors or PR ours are really just cell surface receptors of immune cells that are important for sensing and detecting signs of microbial invasion. Now as we'll learn moving forward in our course there are many different types of Pr ours and these different types of P. R. R. S all detect signs of microbial invasion. However different types of P. R. R. S will detect signs of microbial invasion in different areas of the cell. And so we'll be able to talk about this as we move forward in our course. Now notice down below we're showing you our map of the lesson on innate immunity on the left hand side. And notice already in our previous lesson videos we've talked about the first line defenses and we've also talked about the second line defenses and cells of innate immunity. And we've already started talking about the scanning systems that are important for detecting signs of microbes and so they serve somewhat as security cameras. So we've already talked about cell communication and now we're focusing on these pattern recognition receptors. Now moving forward in our course we're going to talk about several different types of pattern recognition receptors including toll like receptors or T. L. R. S. See tight leptin receptors or C. L. R. S. Nod like receptors or N. L. R. S. And rig like receptors or our LRS. And so we'll get to talk about all of these different types of pattern recognition receptors moving forward in our corpse now notice that all of these pattern recognition receptors are important for detecting signs of microbial invasion but they will detect signs of microbial invasion in different areas. And so what we mean by that is that some of the pattern recognition receptors or Pr. R. S are going to be P. R. R. Is found on the cell surface. And so these P R. R. Is found on the cell surface are important for detecting microbial components on the outside of the cell. And so notice that these P. R. R. S. These pattern recognition surface receptors that are on the cell surface are important for detecting signs of microbial components and cell damage on the outside of the cell. Now other PR RSR found embedded in the membranes of faga zones and end zones which are membranes that are brought into the cell um either through the process of endo psychosis or Figo psychosis. And so notice here we have an end to Zamora fags. Um I might say which is this membrane that results from fargo psychosis. And notice that there are PR Rs here embedded in the membrane of the faga zone and those are going to be important for detecting microbial components that have been ingested by the cell. So some PRS detect components on the outside of the cell. Some PR Rs detect components that have been ingested by the cell. And then last but not least, some P. R. R. S. Are found in the cell's cytoplasm. And so those pr R. S like this one that you see right here are going to be important for detecting microbial components and damage inside uh the cell. So some pr Rs detect microbial components outside the cell. Some detect microbial components that have been ingested by the cell. And other PRS detect microbial components that are inside of the cell. And so we'll be able to talk about these different types of P. R. R. S and exactly where they are found and what they help detect as we move forward in our course. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to pattern recognition receptors or PR Rs. And once again as we move forward in our course, we'll get to learn a lot more. So I'll see you all in our next video

