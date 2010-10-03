Learn the toughest concepts covered in Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Which one of the following statements does not describe the equilibrium state?
a. While at equilibrium, a dynamic process is still occurring.
b. The concentration of the reactants is equal to the concentration of the products.
c. The concentration of the reactants and products reach a constant level.
d. At equilibrium, the net concentration of all species is not changing.
e. All are true.
Methane (CH4) reacts with hydrogen sulfide to yield hydrogen gas and carbon disulfide, a solvent used in the manufacturing rayon and cellophane. What is the value of Kc at 1000 K if the partial pressures in an equilibrium mixture at 1000 K are 0.20 atm methane, 0.15 atm hydrogen sulfide, 0.30 atm carbon disulfide and 0.10 atm hydrogen gas?
CH4 (g) + 2 H2S (g) ⇌ 4 H2 (g) + CS2 (g)
The following data was collected for the following reaction at equilibrium
2 A (g) + 3 B (g) ⇌ C (g)
At 25 oC K is 5.2 x 10-4 and at 50 oC K is 1.7 x 10-7. Which of the following statements is true?
a) The reaction is exothermic.
b) The reaction is endothermic.
c) The enthalpy change, ΔH, is equal to zero.
d) Not enough information is given.