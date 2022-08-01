So when it comes to the classification of matter, it all begins with its composition. We ask ourselves, Is it a single composition or a variable composition? Now, if it if it has a single composition, that means it's composed of a single type of substance. It's not mixed with another one. And if we're dealing with a single composition form of matter, then we label that a pure substance. Next we ask ourselves, Is this separable into simpler substances? If the answer is no, then it represents an element. Now remember, from up above an element is a type of matter composed of one kind of atom. Now, a good example of this would be carbon carbon uses the symbol seat. We'll learn about the symbols and element names later on, but for right now, Carbon uses the letter C. It is an element because it's made up of one kind of atom. Ah, carbon atom. Now oxygen exists as 02 and although there's two oxygen's there, it's still an element because it's still made up of only one kind of atom oxygen atoms. There just happens to be two of them. We also have phosphorus, which in nature is P four and saw for which is s eight. The natural forms of these elements will also talk about later on when discussing the periodic table. But for now realize all of these are elements because each of them is composed of only one kind of atom. Some of them are by themselves, like carbon. And then the others There could be multiple off that same kind of Adam. Now, if are pure substances separable into simpler substances, then we'll see that it's a compound. Ah, compound is composed of two or more different elements chemically connected together. Ah, good example of something we know water. Remember, water is H 20 It's made up of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. We also have a carbon dioxide which we breathe out, which was made up of one carbon atom in one and two oxygen atoms. Then we have something a little bit less known. A natural sugar glucose glucose is C six H 12 06 It's a made up of different elements together. Carbon atoms, uh, carbon, uh, elements hydrogen and oxygen so glucose would fall under the definition of a compound. Now if our matters composed of variable composition. That means it's different substances mixed together with the keyword being mixed. This means that we're dealing with mixtures with mixtures. We ask ourselves, Does it have a uniformed composition where everything looks the same in the mixture, or is it not uniforms? If it's not a uniformed mixture, it'll be composed of different substances, and we can tell them apart. This would be called a heterogeneous mixture. Ah, great example is oil and water. The saying is oil and water don't mix. That's because if you were to take some water and pour some oil in it, shake it up and then we lie it down on the table or lay down on the table. Eventually, be able to tell what part of the mixture is oil. And what part is water. Because again, oil and water don't mix. We can tell the different parts involved within the mixture. Now, if it has ah, uniformed composition, then it is a homogeneous, homogenous mixture or homogeneous mixture. Ah, great example of this is all around us. Air air is a homogenous mixture because air is composed of a lot of different things, but all of it looks the same to us. It's composed of oxygen, nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide as well as other things. It's a lot of different components, but everything looks the same. That is what homogenous mixture is so remember when it comes to classification of matter. Looking at it from a macro view, we look at its composition first. From there we go into pure substances and mixtures, which will help us identify the three major types of matter we talked about. Talked about above. Now that we've gone over matter, let's go on to the next video.

