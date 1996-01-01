Musical instruments like trumpets and trombones are made
from an alloy called brass. Brass is composed of copper and
zinc atoms and appears homogeneous under an optical microscope.
The approximate composition of most brass objects
is a 2:1 ratio of copper to zinc atoms, but the exact ratio varies
somewhat from one piece of brass to another. (a) Would you classify
brass as an element, a compound, a homogeneous
mixture, or a heterogeneous mixture?
