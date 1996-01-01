Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory.
a. Chlorine is a highly reactive gas.
b. If elements are listed in order of increasing mass of
their atoms, their chemical reactivities follow a repeating
pattern.
c. Neon is an inert (or nonreactive) gas.
d. The reactivity of elements depends on the arrangement of
their electrons.
