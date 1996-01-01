Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry1. Intro to General ChemistryClassification of Matter
Problem 34
Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory. a. Chlorine is a highly reactive gas. b. If elements are listed in order of increasing mass of their atoms, their chemical reactivities follow a repeating pattern. c. Neon is an inert (or nonreactive) gas. d. The reactivity of elements depends on the arrangement of their electrons.

