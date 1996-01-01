What is the difference between a hypothesis and theory?
(a) A hypothesis provides an explanation for a phenomenon, but a theory does not.
(b) A theory provides an explanation for a phenomenon, but a hypothesis does not.
(c) Both a theory and a hypothesis provide an explanation for a phenomenon, but a theory has been upheld by experi-mental observations
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Classification of Matter with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno