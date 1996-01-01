Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry1. Intro to General ChemistryClassification of Matter
Problem 37a
What is the difference between a hypothesis and theory? (a) A hypothesis provides an explanation for a phenomenon, but a theory does not. (b) A theory provides an explanation for a phenomenon, but a hypothesis does not. (c) Both a theory and a hypothesis provide an explanation for a phenomenon, but a theory has been upheld by experi-mental observations

