Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry1. Intro to General ChemistryClassification of Matter
2:16 minutes
Problem 33d
Textbook Question

Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory. a. All matter is made of tiny, indestructible particles called atoms. b. When iron rusts in a closed container, the mass of the container and its contents does not change. c. In chemical reactions, matter is neither created nor destroyed. d. When a match burns, heat is released

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5views
Was this helpful?
1:34m

Watch next

Master Classification of Matter with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.