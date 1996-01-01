Classify each statement as an observation, a law, or a theory.
a. All matter is made of tiny, indestructible particles called atoms.
b. When iron rusts in a closed container, the mass of the container and its contents does not change.
c. In chemical reactions, matter is neither created nor
destroyed.
d. When a match burns, heat is released
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Classification of Matter with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno