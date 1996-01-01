Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to select all peer substances. Pure substances cannot be separated by physical means. So let's look at our options here. Oxygen gas, oxygen gas cannot be broken down by physical means. So it is a pure substance, mineral water has water mixed with different minerals and it can be broken down an aluminum sheet. We cannot break that down by physical means. So it is a pure substance. Diesel has other components in it. It is not a pure substance, soda has other components in it. It is not a pure substance, baking soda. We can't break that down by physical means. It is a pure substance. So our answer is a 13 and six. Thank you for watching. Bye.

