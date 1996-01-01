Judge the following statements as true or false. If you believe
a statement to be false, provide a corrected version.
(a) Air and water are both elements.
Hi everyone today, we have a question telling us that elements can be further broken down into simpler substance. Is this statement true or false? Explain? So let's remember some definitions here. Compounds Are made up of two or more atoms and can be broken down. Elements Are made of one type of adam and cannot be broken down so this statement is false. Thank you for watching. Bye.