Which of the following compound(s) cannot be classified as an acid?
A. H2S
B. HCN
C. H2
D. C2H6
E. All are acids
Which is the weakest acid from the following?
Which of the following acids would be classified as the strongest?
Rank the following oxyacids in terms of increasing acidity.
a) HClO3
b) HBrO4
c) HBrO3
d) HClO4
Classify each of the following as a strong acid, weak acid, strong base or weak base.
Classify each of the following as a strong acid, weak acid, Strong base, or weak base.
Which ions are formed from the dissociation of the following compound?
Write the formula of the conjugate base for the following compound:
H2Se
Write the formula of the conjugate for the following compound:
NH2NH2
Which of the following is a Bronsted-Lowry acid?
Determine the chemical equation that would result when carbonate, CO32-, reacts with water.
Which of the following species is/are amphoteric?
Identify the Lewis acids and bases in the following reactions.
a) H+ + OH– ⇌ H2O
b) Cl– + BCl3 ⇋ BCl4–
c) SO3 + H2O ⇌ H2SO4
Identify each of the following compounds as either a Lewis acid, a Lewis base or neither.
a) ZnCl2 b) CN –
c) NH4+ d) Co3+
Which of the following solutions will have the lowest concentration of hydronium ions?
Which of the following statements about aqueous solutions is/are true?
What is the Kw of pure water at 20.0°C, if the pH is 7.083?
Calculate the pH of 50.00 mL of 4.3 x 10-7 M H2SO4.
Determine the pH of a solution made by dissolving 6.1 g of sodium cyanide, NaCN, in enough water to make a 500.0 mL of solution. (MW of NaCN = 49.01 g/mol). The Ka value of HCN is 4.9 x 10-10.
If the Kb of NH3 is 1.76 x 10-5, determine the acid dissociation constant of its conjugate acid.
Which Bronsted-Lowry base has the greatest concentration of hydroxide ions?
Which Bronsted-Lowry acid has the weakest conjugate base?
Determine if each of the following compounds will create an acidic, basic or neutral solution.
a) LiC2H3O2 b) C6H5NH3Br
a) Co(HSO4)2 b) Sr(HSO3)2
a. C3H7NH3F
Determine the pH of a 0.55 M NaCN solution. The Ka of hydrocyanic acid, HCN, is 4.9 x 10-10.
