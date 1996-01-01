Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

General Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

17. Acid and Base Equilibrium

Identifying Acids and Bases

17 videos | 7 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Arrhenius Acid and Base

7 videos | 5 questions
PRACTICE

Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base

12 videos | 6 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Lewis Acid and Base

9 videos | 3 questions
PRACTICE

pH and pOH

18 videos | 8 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Ka and Kb

9 videos | 5 questions
PRACTICE

Ionic Salts

14 videos | 12 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Diprotic Acid

11 videos | 4 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Polyprotic Acid

8 videos | 1 question
PRACTICE

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.