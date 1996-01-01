A sample of impure tin of mass 0.535 g is dissolved in strong acid to give a solution of Sn2+. The solution is then titrated with a 0.0448 M solution of NO3-, which is reduced to NO(g). The equivalence point is reached upon the addition of 0.0344 L of the NO3- solution. Find the percent by mass of tin in the original sample, assuming that it contains no other reducing agents.