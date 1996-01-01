General Chemistry
Learn the toughest concepts covered in Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
What is the oxidation number of each underlined element?
a) P4 b) BO33– c) AsO42– d) HSO4–
In the following reaction identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent:
Cr2O72- + 6 Fe2+ + 14 H+ → 2 Cr3+ + 6 Fe3+ + 7 H2O
Balance the following reaction in an acidic solution.
Cl2(g) + S2O32-(aq) ----> Cl-(aq) + SO42-(aq)
Balance the following reaction in a basic solution.
XeO2 (aq) ----> H2Xe (aq) + XeO4 (aq)
Given the following standard reduction potentials,
Hg22+(aq) + 2 e– 2 Hg (l) E° = +0.789 V
Hg2Cl2(s) + 2 e– 2 Hg (l) + 2 Cl-(aq) E° = +0.271 V
determine Ksp for Hg2Cl2(s) at 25 °C.
Download the Mobile app
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.