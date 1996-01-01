General Chemistry
In which compound does Ti exhibit greater metallic behavior:TiF2 or TiF6?
Which oxide, CrO3 or CrO, forms a more acidic aqueous solution?
Determine the geometry for the following complex ion:[Cr(NH3)4Cl2]2+
Give the systematic name for the following formula:[Co(NH3)4(H2O)Cl]Cl2.
Give the formula based on the given name:Lithium bis(thiosulfato)argentate(l).
