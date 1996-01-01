Which dilution of hydrogen peroxide would not be considered a broad-spectrum and sporicidal disinfectant?
A
25% hydrogen peroxide
B
6% hydrogen peroxide
C
30% hydrogen peroxide
D
3% hydrogen peroxide
1
Understand the terms: 'broad-spectrum disinfectant' means effective against a wide range of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. 'Sporicidal' means capable of killing bacterial spores, which are highly resistant forms.
Recognize that hydrogen peroxide's disinfectant strength depends on its concentration. Higher concentrations generally have stronger antimicrobial and sporicidal effects.
Recall that concentrations of hydrogen peroxide around 6% and above are typically considered broad-spectrum and sporicidal, effective against spores and a wide range of microbes.
Note that 3% hydrogen peroxide is commonly used as a mild antiseptic and disinfectant but is not strong enough to be classified as broad-spectrum and sporicidal.
Therefore, identify that among the given options, 3% hydrogen peroxide would not be considered a broad-spectrum and sporicidal disinfectant due to its lower concentration and limited sporicidal activity.
