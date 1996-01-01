Which of the following is true about Clostridium difficile (C. difficile)?
A
It is a major cause of urinary tract infections in healthy adults.
B
It is an anaerobic, spore-forming bacterium that can cause severe diarrhea.
C
It is primarily transmitted through airborne droplets.
D
It is a Gram-negative, non-spore-forming rod commonly found in the skin microbiota.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of Clostridium difficile (C. difficile). It is important to know its oxygen requirements, spore formation ability, and typical clinical manifestations.
Step 2: Recall that C. difficile is an anaerobic bacterium, meaning it thrives in environments without oxygen. This is a key feature distinguishing it from many other bacteria.
Step 3: Recognize that C. difficile forms spores, which allow it to survive harsh conditions and contribute to its transmission, especially in healthcare settings.
Step 4: Identify the common diseases caused by C. difficile, primarily antibiotic-associated diarrhea and pseudomembranous colitis, which are severe gastrointestinal conditions.
Step 5: Evaluate the incorrect options by comparing them to known microbiological facts: it is not a major cause of urinary tract infections, it is not transmitted by airborne droplets, and it is Gram-positive, not Gram-negative, and not part of the skin microbiota.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason