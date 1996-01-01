Which of the following is a structure commonly found in fungi but not in bacteria?
A
Hyphae
B
Endospore
C
Nucleoid
D
Peptidoglycan cell wall
Step 1: Understand the basic structural differences between fungi and bacteria. Fungi are eukaryotic organisms, while bacteria are prokaryotic.
Step 2: Identify the structures listed in the problem and determine which are characteristic of fungi and which are characteristic of bacteria. For example, endospores and nucleoid regions are typical of bacteria.
Step 3: Recall that hyphae are long, thread-like structures that make up the mycelium of fungi, allowing them to grow and absorb nutrients. These are not found in bacteria.
Step 4: Recognize that peptidoglycan cell walls are a defining feature of bacterial cell walls, whereas fungi have cell walls made of chitin, not peptidoglycan.
Step 5: Conclude that the structure commonly found in fungi but not in bacteria is hyphae, based on the unique cellular organization and composition of fungi.
