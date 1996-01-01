Which of the following is a characteristic of Staphylococcus aureus?
A
Obligate intracellular pathogen
B
Gram-positive cocci arranged in clusters
C
Gram-negative diplococci
D
Motile, spore-forming rods
Step 1: Understand the morphology and staining characteristics of Staphylococcus aureus. It is important to recall that S. aureus is a type of bacteria classified by its shape and Gram stain reaction.
Step 2: Recall that Staphylococcus aureus is Gram-positive, meaning it retains the crystal violet stain and appears purple under a microscope after Gram staining.
Step 3: Recognize that the term 'cocci' refers to spherical-shaped bacteria, and 'arranged in clusters' means these cocci group together in grape-like clusters, which is typical for Staphylococcus species.
Step 4: Compare the options: 'Obligate intracellular pathogen' refers to bacteria that must live inside host cells, which is not true for S. aureus; 'Gram-negative diplococci' describes a different group of bacteria (e.g., Neisseria); 'Motile, spore-forming rods' describes bacteria like Bacillus species, not S. aureus.
Step 5: Conclude that the characteristic matching Staphylococcus aureus is 'Gram-positive cocci arranged in clusters' based on its morphology and staining properties.
