Which of the following antibacterials is most effective against Pseudomonas aeruginosa?
A
Vancomycin
B
Amoxicillin
C
Piperacillin-tazobactam
D
Erythromycin
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is a Gram-negative, opportunistic pathogen known for its resistance to many antibiotics due to its efflux pumps and impermeable outer membrane.
Step 2: Review the spectrum of activity of each antibacterial listed: Vancomycin is primarily effective against Gram-positive bacteria; Amoxicillin is a broad-spectrum penicillin but generally less effective against Pseudomonas; Erythromycin is a macrolide mainly targeting Gram-positive and some atypical bacteria.
Step 3: Recognize that Piperacillin is an extended-spectrum penicillin with activity against Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and when combined with tazobactam (a beta-lactamase inhibitor), it overcomes resistance mechanisms by inhibiting beta-lactamase enzymes.
Step 4: Compare the mechanisms of action and resistance profiles to conclude that Piperacillin-tazobactam is the most effective option against Pseudomonas aeruginosa among the choices given.
Step 5: Summarize that the choice of antibacterial depends on the bacterial species and its resistance mechanisms, and Piperacillin-tazobactam is specifically designed to target resistant Gram-negative bacteria like Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason