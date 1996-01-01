In which of the following scenarios may a bactericidal drug be chosen over a bacteriostatic drug?
A
When treating mild skin infections in otherwise healthy individuals
B
When the infection is caused by slow-growing bacteria in a non-critical site
C
When the host immune system is fully functional and can clear bacteria after growth inhibition
D
When treating a patient with endocarditis, where rapid bacterial killing is essential
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between bactericidal and bacteriostatic drugs. Bactericidal drugs kill bacteria directly, while bacteriostatic drugs inhibit bacterial growth, relying on the host's immune system to clear the infection.
Step 2: Analyze the clinical scenarios where rapid bacterial killing is critical. For example, infections in vital organs or sites where the immune system has limited access require bactericidal drugs to quickly reduce bacterial load.
Step 3: Recognize that in mild infections or when the immune system is fully functional, bacteriostatic drugs may be sufficient because the host can eliminate bacteria once their growth is inhibited.
Step 4: Identify that endocarditis is a serious infection of the heart valves where bacteria are often embedded in vegetations, making immune clearance difficult and necessitating rapid bacterial killing with bactericidal drugs.
Step 5: Conclude that bactericidal drugs are preferred in critical infections like endocarditis to ensure effective and rapid bacterial eradication, whereas bacteriostatic drugs may be adequate in less severe or non-critical infections.
