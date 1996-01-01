Why do viruses not fit easily into the broadest taxonomic category of living organisms?
A
They are capable of reproducing independently outside of host cells.
B
They have a rigid cell wall similar to bacteria.
C
They lack cellular structure and do not carry out independent metabolism.
D
They possess both DNA and RNA simultaneously in all cases.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the broadest taxonomic category of living organisms, which generally includes all cellular life forms such as bacteria, archaea, and eukaryotes. These organisms share common features like cellular structure and independent metabolism.
Recognize that viruses differ fundamentally from cellular life because they lack a cellular structure. They do not have cell membranes, cytoplasm, or organelles, which are essential components of living cells.
Note that viruses cannot carry out metabolic processes on their own. They rely entirely on a host cell's machinery to reproduce and perform life functions, meaning they are metabolically inert outside a host.
Evaluate the incorrect options: viruses do not reproduce independently outside host cells, they do not have a rigid cell wall like bacteria, and they do not simultaneously possess both DNA and RNA in all cases (most viruses have either DNA or RNA, but not both).
Conclude that the key reason viruses do not fit into the broadest taxonomic category of living organisms is their lack of cellular structure and inability to carry out independent metabolism.
